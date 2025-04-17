Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain on Thursday criticised the opposition's petitions against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 in Supreme court, stating they are misleading and trying to waste the court's time.

Speaking to ANI, Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain said, "After the amendments were made and the hearing was conducted in the Supreme Court, a bench has now been set up for this case. We believe the petitions from the opposition are misguided. They don't lack confidence in the constitution, as the government was elected by the people, approved by both Houses of Parliament, and signed by the President. Even after all this, these people went to court, trying to mislead and waste the court's time. They are trying to undermine the court's work."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He further added, "Instead of focusing on correcting their own mistakes and addressing the land mafia issues they were involved in, they are creating obstacles. We hope the court will reject their claims, and they will be held accountable for wasting the court's time. The Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the government was in the interest of the poor, and they will not succeed in stopping it."

He emphasised that the bill, passed by the government with full constitutional approval, is in the interest of the poor, and the opposition will not be able to stop it.

Also Read | CRPF 86th Raising Day 2025: CAPF, CRPF To Play Key Role in Wiping Out Naxalism From Country by March 2026, Says Amit Shah.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court indicated that it may pass an interim order to stay certain key provisions of the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and also expressed concern over violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said, "The one thing is very disturbing the violence that is taking place. The issue is before the court and we will decide."

The bench didn't pass any order but suggested that may stay certain provision including the inclusion of non-Muslims in Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, powers of collectors in deciding disputes over Waqf properties and provisions on de-notifying properties declared as waqf by courts.

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

During the hearing, the bench said that it is considering passing an interim order which will balance equities.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday at 2 pm.

President Droupadi Murmu, on April 5, gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier after heated debates in both Houses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)