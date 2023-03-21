Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the question paper leak case of a recruitment test conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notice to Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday over his alleged statement on the issue.

Citing a newspaper report over Sanjay Kumar's alleged statement that about 50 people hailing from Jagtial district qualified, the SIT asked him to appear before the Investigating Officer on March 24 with the document/thing claimed to have been received by him pertaining to his statement, as such information was relevant for the purpose of investigation being carried out in connection with the case.

The SIT of Hyderabad Police has already summoned Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy to appear before it on March 23 over his allegations in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, some ABVP activists today tried to hold protest near the Telangana Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence here over the paper leak issue, but were prevented by police and taken into preventive custody.

The TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups for the past several days over the issue, the Commission on March 17 cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests.

Nine people, including an Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC, a contract employee of the Commission, two candidates and a police constable were arrested on March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach, for stealing and leaking of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination question paper. The exam was held on March 5.

