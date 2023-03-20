Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case on Monday issued a notice to State Congress president Revanth Reddy regarding his alleged statements on the issue.

Reddy has been asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him.

Also Read | Punjab | People Coming to Offer Prayers at Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, in Ludhiana – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The development came a day after Revanth Reddy made a serious allegation that state minister KT Rama Rao's personal assistant was also involved in the paper leak.

"Personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighbouring villages," the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relish Golgappa, Idlis, Lassi and Aam Panna at Buddha Jayanti Park (Watch Video).

The TPCC chief further alleged that about 100 people hailing from Mallial mandal had secured more than 103 marks in Group-I exams.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently on Haath se haath jodo yatra, sat on a protest in Kamareddy over the question paper leak.

The party would urge the High Court to hand over the paper leak case to CBI as was done in the BRS MLAs poaching case, he said adding that the eminent lawyers from Delhi will present the Congress case in the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)