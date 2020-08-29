Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Kumari Selja on Saturday criticised the decision of the state government to close shops two days a week and termed it as a "Tughlaqi decree".

According to a press statement, Selja termed the decision of the BJP-JJP government of Haryana to close shops two days a week as a Tughlaqi decree.

She said that the "Confused Government" of Haryana, which has proved to be a failure in putting a check on the coronavirus epidemic, was constantly working to harass the traders by issuing new Tughlaqi decrees during this crisis. The anti-business face of Haryana's government once again been revealed to the people of the state.

Kumari Selja said that the businessmen had already suffered significant losses due to decisions such as demonetisation implemented by the BJP government at the Centre, which will take several years to compensate. "Now the entire economy had collapsed due to unplanned lockdown imposed during this corona epidemic. It had also affected businessmen the most. Now, new anti-people decisions were being taken by the Haryana government as a conspiracy to harass the businessmen," she said

She pointed out that earlier the Haryana Government stated that shops would be closed two days a week on Saturday and Sunday, but later, a new decision came that shops would be closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of Saturday and Sunday. This government was a completely 'Confused Government', she added.

Kumari Selja said that the traders of the state have already suffered a lot due to the inefficiency of this government. Instead of giving them relief, the decision to close shops two days a week was going to be more troublesome for them. Due to such decisions of the government, the businessmen had come into a state of financial crisis and the situation may be further frightening. These Tughlaqi decrees and confusion filled decisions of the government have had more impact than the corona epidemic.

According to the press statement, Kumari Selja asked the Haryana government whether the coronavirus infection would not spread due to the crowd at the liquor shops that have been allowed to remain open between this closure. Whether the corona will not spread with the full amount of passengers allowed by the government in roadways buses?

"After all, why are such Tughlaqi decrees being issued in a hurry and why the Haryana government did not consider it appropriate to talk to the traders before taking such a decision?" she asked. (ANI)

