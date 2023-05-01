Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Television actor Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend actress Tunisha Sharma, has filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport which was earlier seized during the investigation of the ongoing case, sources said on Monday.

Vasai court will hear application of Sheezan Khan on Tuesday.

Sources said that in his application, Sheezan said that he has to fly abroad for shootings for which he would need his passport.

Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody before being released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5.

The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.

Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' suicide case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan was reportedly dating his 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'Abetment to Suicide'.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma levelled heinous allegations against Sheezan after the actress' death stating that he used to beat Tunisha and forced her to adopt Islamic practices.

Although, Sheezan's sister and fellow co-star Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and the actress' depression was due to her childhood trauma.

"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting her daughter and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," Falaq Naaz had said. (ANI)

