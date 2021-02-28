Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) A turban made of 1,569-foot fabric was kept on display at the Bikaner railway station on Sunday.

The turban tied by local artist Pavan Vyas was displayed along with a small one.

“The objective of the initiative is to showcase the culture of Rajasthan to tourists arriving in the city,” Ashish Kiradu, who installed the turban, said.

Railway Magistrate Rajendra Sahu and social activist Mahaveer Ranka were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)