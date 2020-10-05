Patna, Oct 5 (PTI) Former Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak, who joined RJD around two months ago in the hope of getting assembly nomination, has been left in the lurch as his traditional Phulwari assembly constituency has gone to Grand Alliance member CPI(ML).

CPI(ML) on Monday announced that Gopal Ravidas will contest from Phulwari (reserved SC) seat in the Patna district.

The hardline left-wing Communist Party of India (MarxistLeninist), which has been given 19 seats in the distribution of constituencies among Mahagathbandhan partners, declared names of its all nominees during the day.

Rajak, who was sacked from the state cabinet and also expelled from the JD(U) for six years, was apprehensive that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar headed party may not nominate him from his traditional constituency, which he has represented six times since 1999, on four occasions from RJD and 2010 and 2015 elections from JD(U). The former minister joined Lalu Prasad headed RJD the very next day he was shown doors by the JD(U) on August 16 in the hope of getting nomination from the seat, but under seat- sharing deal in the opposition coalition Phulwari contituency went to CPI(ML).

During RJD rule in the state, Rajak had served as minister. He had switched over to the JD(U) on the eve of 2010 state polls.

When contacted for his reaction, Rajak told PTI he was not surprised over the development.

"I have been in politics for past 40 years. Such things do not surprise me at all as I have witnessed many ups and downs in life."

Asked about his next course of action, he said he would take rest at home as he has returned to Patna on October 1, after undergoing medical treatment in Delhi for 18 days.

Stating that he was neither angry nor annoyed with the RJD leadership over the issue, Rajak said he would campaign for the party (RJD) if leadership says so.

"I neither joined RJD in the hope of party ticket nor had sought nomination from anyone, said Rajak.

Phuwari seat will witness voting in the second phase on November 3.

