Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 (ANI): Upgradation and expansion work is being carried out at the Tuticorin Airport to cater to the rising passenger footfall, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday.

"Tuticorin Airport is expanding! To cater to the rising passenger footfall, the up-gradation and expansion work is being carried out at Tuticorin Airport. At Rs 381 crore project cost, the master plan includes widening of existing runway and construction of the new terminal building," AAI tweeted.

To be spread across 13,530 square metre area, the new building will be designed under GRIHA with eco-sustainable features, AAI informed.

"Construction of new ATC tower, fire station, isolation bay, aprons and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft is also part of the project," AAI added. (ANI)

