Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Speaking on the Tuticorin custodial death case, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin accused state Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of concealing the brutal murders at the police station citing as death due to ill- health.

"After the failure to manage a police station, where brutal murders at the police station were concealed as death due to ill-health, by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami," Stalin said.

" He has lost moral right to remain in the post of CM," he added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government issued an order to transfer the case relating to the alleged custodial deaths of a father-son duo registered at Kovilpatti East Police Station to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)