Palghar (Maha), Apr 1 (PTI) A jobless TV actor was among five persons arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for an ATM cards fraud, police said on Thursday.

The gang stole debit/credit cards on the pretext of helping people at ATM centres and then syphoned off money from the victims' bank accounts, said an official.

The accused were identified as Dharmendra Dubey (40), Ajay Shukla (33), Bablu Saroj (35), Jitendrakumar Chamar (24), and Brijesh Chouhan (22).

Shukla had acted in various TV serials including crime shows and even in a web series. He allegedly told police that he committed the crime as he was not getting work due to lockdown.

Palghar crime branch is conducting further probe.

