Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' fame TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a girl.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint from the victim at Karur Police Station, Mumbai Police informed.

A case under sections 354, 323, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. (ANI)

