New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay extended his birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in the celebrations, offering his best wishes to CM Stalin through a post on the social media platform X.

The Prime Minister wrote, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."

Furthermore, Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 72nd birthday with a personal phone call as part of the celebrations honouring the state leader.

On his special day, CM Stalin began his birthday by paying floral tributes to CN Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and former Chief Minister, at the Anna Memorial located at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin also distributed chocolates to school children at the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Memorial as part of the day's festivities.

In addition to these tributes, Stalin received greetings from political leaders, including the alliance parties and the DMK.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin has taken a strong stand against the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Earlier, on February 28, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met with the CM and praised him for his stand against the three-language policy, calling him a 'bulwark' in protecting the state.

Taking to X, Haasan said that the state's language and culture are facing various pressures and praised Stalin for standing against them.

"At a time when the people of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language, and Tamil culture are facing various pressures, Mr. Stalin, like his predecessors, has emerged as a bulwark to protect Tamil Nadu. I congratulate him with joy. Long live the people!" Haasan wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Stalin pitched for Artificial Intelligence and its advanced translation technology, saying that there's no need to "burden" students with another language. CM Stalin emphasised, "True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition."

He claimed that BJP leaders are advocating by arguing its 'crucial' need for day-to-day life in North India when in fact they can be solved with AI."BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, "You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India." In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly." Stalin wrote on X. (ANI)

