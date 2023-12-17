Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): The twelfth edition of the state's largest entrepreneurship conference, 'TiEcon Kerala 2023' began at the Le Meridien Convention Centre in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday.

The two-day mega event is organised by the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter.

Padma Bhushan Suchitra Ella, MD of Bharat Biotech International Ltd inaugurated the conference.

Inaugurating the conference, Suchitra Ella emphasized the need for entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in crucial domains like agriculture, education, assisted living, global health and wellness and research and development.

Ella stressed the importance of entrepreneurs revolutionizing farming to ensure food security in a world grappling with challenges such as climate change and resource constraints. 'Optimizing resources and enhancing farming practices using technology are the ways ahead,' she said.

The realm of health and wellness offer immense possibilities and opportunity. She urged entrepreneurs to prioritize future technologies like vaccines, personalized medicine, early detection systems, and gene therapies.

Ella shared insights into Bharat Biotech's journey, highlighting their commitment to innovation and the development of vaccines, including the groundbreaking COVAXIN during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the role of women in the workforce, Ella emphasised the need to leverage the untapped potential of over 500 million women in India. She shared the success story of women scientists and technicians at Bharat Biotech, highlighting their dedication during the manufacturing of COVAXIN.

Arun Mammen, Managing Director of MRF Limited, delivered an insightful address shedding light on the symbiotic relationship between business, particularly in the tire industry, and the world of sports.

Mammen illustrated the company's strategic focus on motorsports and cricket, aligning with the interests of their target customer segment.

MRF's commitment to motorsports dates back to 1970 and its venture into cricket began in 1988. The company's brand presence in ICC events worldwide showcases its commitment to leveraging cricket as a platform to connect with a broader audience.

In his address, Mammen outlined five key principles guiding MRF's success in the intersection of business and sports: knowing the customer, staying on course, being patient, monitoring and implementing inputs, and fostering innovation. He emphasized the importance of passion and hard work in achieving remarkable results.

APM Mohammed Hanish IAS said any vision requires careful nurturing and a blend of resources. "Sadly, visions often falter due to a lack of shared commitment. In a thriving nation, we must question outdated norms and embrace the newest ideas," he said.

Shankar Ram emphasized TiE's pivotal role in fostering a fertile ground for emerging entrepreneurs the world over, shaping a robust startup ecosystem through diverse events, workshops, and conferences.

Damadar Avanoor, President, of TiE Kerala, highlighted the organization's crucial support for startups in their formative stages, offering pitch opportunities, seed funding, essential resources, and a supportive community.

This year's conference, themed "Driving the Change - Unlocking Potential," focuses on Agriculture, Education, Assisted Living, Health and Wellness, and Research and Development. It serves as an unparalleled platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policymakers, he said.

The inaugural function also witnessed the release of the book "BEYOND THREE GENERATIONS," unlocking the blueprint for family business longevity. Entrepreneurs Navas Meeran, Firoz Meeran, George Skaria, and MSA Kumar unveiled the book.

The book delves into the secrets behind the enduring success of 12 family-run enterprises including Aravind Eye Care System, Bhima Jewellers, and Dodla Dairy.

The inauguration was followed by the TiE Kerala Awards presented in seven categories, with Jose Dominic, Co-Founder, of Casino Group of Hotels receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The other awards were: Start-up of the Year-Ramees Ali, Founder, Interval; Scale-up of the Year -Bavil Varghese, Co-Founder C electric Automotive Drives; Entrepreneur of the Year- Sumesh Govind, MD, Paragon Group of Restaurants: Next Gen Entrepreneur -Harsha Mathew; Chief Resident Editor and director, Malayala Manorama, Innovator of the Year - Sandith Thandassery, Founder CEO, Navalt Solar Boats, Ecosystem Enabler -R Roshan, Author and Journalist, Business News Division, Mathrubhumi.

Arun Mamman, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF gave the keynote address. APM Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary, Health and Industries and Commerce, Govt of Kerala; and Shankar Ram, Chair - Board of Trustees, TiE Global, Damodar Avanoor, President, TiE Kerala, Jacob Joy, Vice President and Chairman, TiEcon Kerala 2023, Vinay James Kynadi, Chair, TiE Kerala Awards, Navas Meeran and Vivek Krishna Govind, Vice President Designate spoke in the inaugural session

The second day of the summit promises a diverse lineup of esteemed speakers, including Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu, and Ms. Kripa Ananthan, Head of Design at Ola Electric.

Over a thousand delegates are attending the event that features more than 40 Speakers from across the globe, and 50+ prominent investors and fund houses.

The sessions on the second day will facilitate knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration, featuring programs like the Kerala Angel Network Investor Meet, TiE U Programme, TiE Women Programme, TiE Young Entrepreneurs Programme, and Capital Cafe. (ANI)

