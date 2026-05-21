India News | Twisha Sharma Case: Accused Side Presses for CBI Investigation

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Advocate Mrigendra Singh, representing the accused side in the Twisha Sharma death case, said on Thursday that they also want this case to be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to ANI, Singh also said that they have submitted a bail petition for the accused Samarth Singh in the High Court, which is likely to be heard tomorrow or next Monday.

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"...Twisha Sharma, who committed suicide on May 12th. Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has already had her bail application granted by the Court of Bhopal. Now, we had submitted an anticipatory bail application on behalf of her husband, Samarth Singh, in the Court of Bhopal, which was rejected. We have submitted a bail application against him in the High Court, which is likely to be heard tomorrow or next Monday before the Judge... What her father has said is false... All this is done to garner sympathy... We also want this to be investigated by the CBI," Advocate Mrigendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, the family of the 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, will file a petition in the Jabalpur High Court seeking the cancellation of her mother-in-law Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, their counsel Ankur Pandey said on Thursday.

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Additionally, he said that a petition will be filed for a re-postmortem of the body of Twisha, who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

Advocate Pandey stated that people with whom Giribala Singh has been in communication must be investigated.

"The family has released certain phone numbers; these numbers were provided to the court by the defence counsel during Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail hearing, yet the police have failed to investigate them. The family has conducted their own investigation. Furthermore, the audio that has gone viral on social media must also be investigated. The manner in which Giribala is speaking makes it evident what kind of harassment Twisha must have endured," the lawyer said.

Yesterday, a sessions court in Bhopal dismissed a plea seeking directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination and forensic analysis of Twisha at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Twisha's body has been kept at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, since her post-mortem examination was conducted on May 13.

Twisha, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. After her death on May 12, her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)