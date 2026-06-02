India News | Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Produces Husband, Mother-in-law Before Bhopal Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday produced Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, before a Bhopal court after the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the alleged dowry-harassment and death case.

A CBI team arrived at the court premises with both accused, as their police remand came to an end on Monday. Reportedly, the investigating agency has not sought any further remand from the court, raising the possibility that the two may be sent to judicial custody.

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The case pertains to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws following her marriage to Samarth Singh in December 2025.

The CBI has been conducting an extensive investigation into the allegations. On Monday, agency officials visited the residence of Giribala Singh and recreated the crime scene as part of the probe. Investigators used a dummy body to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather evidence in the presence of both accused.

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Earlier, the Bhopal District Court had granted the CBI five days of custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh for interrogation. The order was passed by Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave, allowing the agency to question the accused and verify evidence related to the case.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with demonstrations being organised in support of Twisha Sharma's family. On Sunday, a silent protest was held in Noida demanding justice for the deceased.

Speaking during the protest, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, expressed confidence in the investigation. "This case is no longer about Twisha. We are gathered here today to express the unity that we are feeling. So many people have come up to support us. We have full faith that the truth will come out," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)