India News | Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Team Arrives at Mother-in-law Giribala Singh's Residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrived at the Bhopal residence of Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

The development comes after the High Court took a serious note of the evidence presented in the matter, including multiple antemortem injuries on the victim's body and indicators of mental harassment.

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Speaking to ANI on the legal development, Advocate General (AG) of Madhya Pradesh, Prashant Singh, stated that the court's decision has now cleared the deck for the central agency to take necessary action regarding the accused's interrogation.

"The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations in the case, like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating towards a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma. Looking at all this, the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh. Now, it is up to the CBI to decide whether or not a custodial interrogation needs to be done," AG Prashant Singh said in Jabalpur.

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With the rejection of the pre-arrest bail, the CBI team is currently at the spot to determine the next course of action, including the possibility of taking Singh into custody for further interrogation to unearth the conspiracy behind the death.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed her anticipatory bail and set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Monday had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.

This directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges concurrently pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.

After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim's family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a centralised CBI inquiry.

The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)