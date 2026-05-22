India News | Twisha Sharma's Family Seeks Probe into Alleged Calls Made by Accused Giribala Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): The family of late Twisha Sharma on Friday raised questions over alleged phone calls made by retired judge Giribala Singh, who is an accused in the dowry harassment case, to several influential persons immediately after Twisha's death, while urging an independent and transparent investigation into the matter.

In the press note issued by Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha Sharma's father, the family claimed it had no prior knowledge of the persons allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh following the incident and came to know about the communications only through documents submitted before the court and media reports.

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Along with the press note, Twisha Sharma's counsel also released a list of mobile numbers, along with names, allegedly contacted by Giribala Singh following Twisha's death. The family alleged that several influential individuals, including IAS and IPS officers, judges, doctors, and advocates, were allegedly contacted after the incident.

The alleged list includes Justice Manoj Kumar (ADJ), Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh (Lokayukta), AK Mishra (District Judge), persons linked to CCTV maintenance, including Rohit Vishwakarma and Vinod Wani, Advocate Venosh Carlo, Dr Rajbala Bahudoria, Siabala Baghel, Pramod Jharia, Dr Yashveer, Pankaj Kushwaha, Ajey Singh, Manojkumar and others," the press note stated.

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"The family has no knowledge regarding the contents or purpose of these conversations and does not draw any conclusion from them. However, considering the gravity of the case, the timing and frequency of such communications deserve independent examination by the SIT and competent authorities," the press note stated.

The family expressed concern over alleged communications with persons associated with CCTV systems and electronic evidence, stating that CCTV footage and digital records are crucial in suspicious death investigations.

"CCTV footage and digital records are crucial pieces of evidence in any suspicious death investigation. The family therefore believes that the purpose, timing and context of every such communication must be independently verified through forensic and investigative processes," the note said.

"One aspect which deeply disturbs the family is that while several communications reportedly took place with various individuals immediately after the incident, Twisha Sharma's parents were not provided the same level of prompt communication, transparency or assistance," it further read.

The family further appealed to the SIT to examine call detail records, digital communications, CCTV logs, and maintenance records.

"The family, therefore, requests the SIT to examine all call detail records, digital communications, CCTV logs, maintenance records and other electronic evidence relating to the period immediately following the incident. The family seeks neither special treatment nor assumptions of guilt. It seeks only a fair investigation and complete transparency," the press note stated.

Earlier, Piyush Kumar Tiwari, advocate from Twisha Sharma's side, on Thursday, demanded cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, alleging violation of bail conditions and attempts to influence the ongoing investigation into the death case.

"We demand that the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by the trial court on 15th May should be cancelled as soon as possible because she is violating all the conditions mentioned in the bail order. By holding a press conference, she is taking the investigation in a different direction. An attempt is being made to tamper with the evidence as much as possible. Tomorrow we will present all these things before the court. There is absolutely no chance of Samarth Singh getting bail. Tomorrow, we will request that the court hear both cases together. We are making preparations so that her second post-mortem is conducted as soon as possible," Tiwari told ANI.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)