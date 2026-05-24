India News | Twisha Sharma's Last Rites to Be Held After Medical Procedures: Cousin Ashish Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Twisha Sharma's cousin Ashish Sharma on Sunday said the family will perform her last rites soon after the ongoing medical procedures are completed, adding that the Supreme Court's intervention in the case has renewed their faith in justice.

"We are grateful for this verdict by the Supreme Court that will restore faith in justice. We had to struggle a lot for the second post-mortem. At least the family will now be able to carry out the last rites, which will be done soon after the medical procedures," Ashish Sharma told ANI.

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His remarks came as a team of four senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) arrived in Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Twisha's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, also welcomed the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance of the case, saying the family remains hopeful of justice in the matter.

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"A common man can just have faith since the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance. We are hopeful that we will get justice. We will do the last rites before the reports," Lokesh Sharma said.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, arrived at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary as part of the formal identification and documentation process linked to the second autopsy.

"I am going to sign the protocol. Thank you, everyone, for the support," he told ANI.

Earlier, advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the family, described the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance as a significant step, saying it acknowledged concerns raised by the family regarding "institutional bias" and "procedural lapses" in the handling of the case.

Earlier in the day, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the fresh autopsy.

"The team from AIIMS have arrived, and we are confident they will bring us justice. The discrepancies will come forth. We were called for the body recognition protocol. Thanks to everyone, including the Chief Minister, who took cognisance and gave a recommendation of the CBI," Navnidhi Sharma told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after being absconding.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha's family continues to demand an impartial probe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)