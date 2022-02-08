Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI): In the past, pet parents found it very difficult to go to the restaurants along with their pets but now with the introduction of pet-friendly restaurants, this problem is no more an issue. In Chennai, a pet-themed restaurant, Twisty tails, has now been open for its patrons.

Vikram Vaishnav, owner of Twisty Tails expressed his happiness in opening his restaurant. He said, "I wanted to start a restaurant and my partner is fond of puppies, so we clubbed the two. The restaurant has a separate space for playing with pups. It's a stress buster".

Also Read | OYO Appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer for Global Teams.

The restaurant provides a separate space for playing with pet zone, where people enjoy with 16 furry little pets.

He further added that this restaurant is a stress buster.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar Shares Rise 8 Per Cent Post Weak Debut.

The owner also says, "It was our Director Rekha's dream project to create a space for people to de-stress themselves through pet love. That sounds like a healthy and happy way to start and run any place."

The restaurant is located in the Nungambakkam area of the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)