Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 14, (ANI): A war of words broke out between Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday on social media over the issue of women empowerment.

Both leaders hit out at each other on Twitter. Kavitha questioned the rationale behind not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament and the rough handling of wrestlers at New Delhi.

Telangana BJP chief said that the Governor does not get respect in KCR's 'women welfare', BRS MLC Kavitha who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the President was not honoured during the inauguration of the new Parliament building last month.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS government failed to give due respect to the Governor, while ignoring women's welfare and their safety. He accused the police of harassing tribal women as well.

In an attack aimed at the KCR government, Bandi Sanjay wrote, "Governor does not get respect. There is no support for girls. The police crackdown on tribal women. Bathukamma gets insulted. However, the party will only stand up for its own daughter for the sake of power. This is KCR's women's welfare." To this, Kavitha hit back saying, "The President, who is a tribal woman does not get honor in the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament building. No action will be taken against a BJP MP even though women wrestlers stage dharna day and night against harassment in the national capital. Women being dragged along the streets of the national capital."

The BRS legislator lamented that the "Beti Bachao Beti Padao" movement had been reduced to mere sloganeering, failing to address the pressing issues faced by women.

Continuing her attack against the BJP on women's welfare, she wrote, "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is only limited to slogans. The prices of cylinders have increased drastically leading to women crying in the kitchen. Complete negligence of education and health for women. The development of some is more important than the welfare of the girl child."

She slammed the Centre for lack of focus on women's education and healthcare, highlighting the dire consequences of neglecting them.

Finally, Kavitha added, "Women have decided for themselves what is better for them. The BJP will lose its place as women have already decided against them."

In another reaction to Kavitha's tweet Bandi Sanjay wrote, "The BRS is silent on those who commit atrocities against women leaders in their own party. There are no actions against those leaders even if they reach the stage of harassing girls and taking their lives."

"The BRS handcuffs girls and boys who fight for the lands of the poor. The BRS cannot protect anyone, be it an infant or an old man," he continued.

"The BRS has cheated women in the name of double-bedroom houses. They are harsh even when infants die. The women in Telangana have realized it. The BRS needs to work," he added. (ANI)

