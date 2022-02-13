SP, Longding along with the two rescued labourers (Photo/ANI)

Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Longding district police of Arunachal Pradesh has successfully rescued two abducted laborers on Saturday night.

Longding district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Harimohan Meena told ANI, "Suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-KYA) insurgents had abducted three laborers from the Pumao area in Longding district along Indo-Myanmar border on January 31 night. Later, the insurgents had released one of them."

"The rescued persons are visibly in good health and have proceeded for a medical checkup", added the SP.

As per the SP, those rescued have been identified as Hiren Konch and Ramashis Mahato who were engaged in road construction work in the Pumao area. The insurgents had abducted and taken them to Nyasa village in Nagaland, added Meena. (ANI)

