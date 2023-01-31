Lunglei (Mizoram) [India], January 31 (ANI): Two absconding drug smugglers of Assam were arrested in Mizoram's Lunglei district, police said on Tuesday.

The smugglers were identified as Sajid Ahmed and Abdul Motin, both hailing from Keuti, Karimganj district of Assam.

According to Lunglei district police, in pursuance of specific intelligence, two persons wanted in connection with Dholai police station Case under sections 22(c)/29 NDPS Act, both of them were apprehended by Lunglei Police at Lunglei, Serkawn while boarding in one vehicle on Monday evening.

A senior police official of Lunglei district said that the Assam Police team will seek custody of the arrested wanted persons.

"We are also ascertaining their involvements in cases in our state too," the police official said. (ANI)

