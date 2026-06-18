India News | Two Accused in Chandigarh Medical Store Murder Case Injured in Police Encounter

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a dramatic turn of events on Thursday, two suspects arrested for the murder of Janki Das, a cashier at Shri Kumar Medical Hall, sustained bullet injuries while allegedly attempting to escape police custody.

The three suspects were being transported from Jammu to Chandigarh in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting at the Sector 11 medical store. According to Chandigarh Police sources, the accused attempted to flee during the transit, triggering a police response.

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In the ensuing action to prevent their escape, two of the accused, identified as Aryan and Sunny Mehra, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They have since been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The arrests follow a brazen daylight attack in Chandigarh's Sector 11, where unidentified gunmen opened fire at the medical store.

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The victim, Janki Das, was working as a cashier at the establishment when he was targeted. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident, which prompted a high-priority investigation by the local authorities.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Sumer Pratap Singh said 13 rounds were fired by two masked assailants at the victim inside the shop, while an accomplice waited outside on a motorcycle.

"Two masked individuals arrived at the shop around 2:30 PM and opened fire at the employee, Janki Das, before fleeing the spot. An accomplice was waiting outside on a motorcycle, and all three escaped together. The shop owner had not received any threats prior to the incident. A total of thirteen rounds were fired. The person on the motorcycle did not enter the shop and remained outside. The victim, a resident of Dhanas, worked as a cashier at the medical store," the SSP said.

The Chandigarh Police have secured the scene where the escape attempt took place, with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team arriving on-site to collect evidence and conduct a thorough analysis of the incident.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the investigation into the broader conspiracy behind the murder of Janki Das remains active as they continue to process the latest developments from the transit encounter.

"The investigation is at a very preliminary stage. We are examining all possible angles, collecting CCTV footage and other evidence. Roadblocks have been set up across the city, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused," the SSP said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)