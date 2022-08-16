Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya on Tuesday administered the oath to two new Additional Judges, Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria.

According to an official release, Chhaya administered the oath of office to Khound and Thakuria as the Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court at a function held at the court premises.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man in 40s Flashes at 18-Year-Old Girl at Vashi Bus Stop, Case Registered.

Several Gauhati High Court judges, senior advocates, officials and a host of dignitaries were present during the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)