Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday night transferred two IPS officers of the additional director general of police (ADG)- rank, an official said.

ADG establishment Piyush Anand and ADG Railway Sanjay Singhal will be swapping posts.

The senior government official said that orders to this effect were issued earlier on Saturday.

