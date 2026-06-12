India News | Two Alleged Criminals Injured in Encounter with Delhi Police Crime Branch in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Two alleged criminals sustained gunshot injuries during an encounter with the Delhi Police Crime Branch near Aurobindo College in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi late Thursday night, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the Crime Branch had received information that two men, identified as Gopal and Saurabh, residents of the Loni area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, were in the Malviya Nagar area and were allegedly planning to commit a crime.

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Acting on the input, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near Aurobindo College to intercept the suspects.

Police said the two men allegedly attempted to flee after spotting the Crime Branch team, leading to an encounter between the suspects and police personnel.

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During the operation, both suspects sustained gunshot injuries to their right legs and were subsequently overpowered by the Crime Branch team, according to police.

The injured men were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and are currently undergoing medical care, police said.

Delhi Police identified the two injured suspects as Gopal and Saurabh, both residents of the Loni area in Ghaziabad.

According to police, the operation was carried out after the Crime Branch received specific information regarding the movement of the two suspects in the Malviya Nagar area. A trap was subsequently laid near Aurobindo College, where the encounter took place.

Police said both suspects sustained injuries to their right legs during the operation and were taken to AIIMS Hospital after being apprehended. Further details regarding the alleged crime the two men were planning to commit were not immediately available. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident comes days after unidentified men allegedly opened fire in the air in the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi. According to Delhi Police, the firing incident took place at around 5 pm, following which police and forensic teams visited the spot and collected evidence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)