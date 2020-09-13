Mathura, Sep 12 (PTI) Two alleged arms smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and a cache of weapons and ammunition recovered from them, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Saddam and Jarjeet, were arrested from the Haryana border under Kosi Kalan police station on Friday, they said.

Following a tip-off, Saddam and Jarjeet, both residents of Kosi Kalan, were intercepted when they were transporting the consignment of arms, the police said.

Three pistols with 15 live cartridges, two revolvers, three country-made pistols with five live cartridges, four restricted category cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the accused persons, Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chand said.

He said the accused smuggled the arms into Mathura from Madhya Pradesh and sold them at exorbitant prices to different parties.

An investigation is underway to identify those involved in the illicit trade of arms with them, he said.

