Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Two Army soldiers and a porter sustained minor injuries after the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge near the Joshimath-Malari border, informed SP Chamoli Yashwant Chauhan.

He further informed that they have been taken to an army hospital in Joshimath.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Single Highest Spike of 7,862 Coronavirus Cases, 226 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,38,461, Fatality Toll reaches 9,893.

Yashwant Chauhan said, "The army vehicle was going from Joshimath to Malari fell into a deep ditch near Tamak. A porter and two army personnel sustained injuries in the incident and they were rescued by police and army personnel, who took the injured to an army hospital in Joshimath."

Chauhan added that the vehicle went out of control after stones fell on it from the hill. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)