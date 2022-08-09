Ghaziabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Two men were arrested for abducting and raping a minor, police said on Tuesday.

The girl also stole 8 lakh rupees of cash and gold jewellery kept for her elder sister's marriage from her home on her abductors' direction.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Degree College Student Stabbed by Youth in Nalgonda Town, Police Launch Manhunt.

According to police, the minor was having an affair with one of the abductors.

The victim's father lodged a complaint five days ago regarding his missing daughter against Imran and Saif of Rajiv Colony in Sahibabad.

Also Read | CA Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI To Declare CA Foundation Exam Result Tomorrow at icai.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Police identified the abductors after monitoring CCTV footage and arrested the minors on Tuesday.

The minor was rescued from Mohan Nagar trisection at around 4 pm.

Police have recovered 7.5 Lakh rupees from their possession.

During interrogation, Salman admitted to having an affair with the minor and enticing her with the help of his friend, Saif, police said.

Both the accused have been arrested under the POCSO act along with other sections, Circle Officer Border Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)