Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for performing a dangerous stunt on a moving car at Carter Road in Bandra after a video went viral, an official said on Tuesday.

The video clip shows a man lying on the bonnet of the car, which zips past the promenade near the sea in Bandra (west).

Khar Police registered a case against two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

After a technical investigation, both the driver and the individual, who featured in the video were arrested, he said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

