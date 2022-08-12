Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons in Khetri area for allegedly trying to smuggle cattle.

A team of East Guwahati Police District intercepted a truck in Khetri area and arrested two persons.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Tricolour To Be Hoisted on All Govt Buildings Across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the duo was trying to smuggle 29 cattle from Rupahi to neighbouring Meghalaya's Byrnihat. Police said both the arrested persons are residents of Samuguri area in Nagaon district.

Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) seized 85 cattle from the India-Bangladesh border areas in Meghalaya.

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Reports 783.46% Increase in Penalty Collected From Ticketless Passengers Between January-July 2022.

BSF said the cattle were seized from the bordering area of East Khasi hills and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Acting on a specific tipoff, BSF Mobile Check Post Sonapur, East Jaintia Hills district, intercepted a truck loaded with 24 cattle near Umkiang area although the driver and his accomplices managed to abscond from the spot.

In addition to this, 61 cattle were found tethered in the forest area close to the International boundary of East Khasi Hills district waiting for an opportunity for further crossing over to Bangladesh, said BSF.

In view of the upcoming Independence Day, BSF has enhanced alertness on the International Border to prevent all kind of trans-border crimes and illegal activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)