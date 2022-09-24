New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in connection with a murder and robbery of Rs 10 lakh, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 17, when a person named Gurmeet Singh was shot in his head and Rs 10 lakh was robbed from him. The victim died after two days.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Akil and Arish.

The police informed that on September 17, a PCR call was received at the Narela Police Station that an injured person is lying near the Police Colony, Narela.

The 50-year-old injured Gurmeet Singh was shifted to SRHC Hospital and he was later referred to a higher centre. During the treatment, it came to notice that he sustained a gunshot injury to the left parietal bone at the head. The victim died two days after the treatment.

The police said that during the course of further investigation, it was revealed that he was carrying a bag with Rs 10 lakh cash and was going to his company Pineview Technology Private Limited in Kundli Sonipat, Haryana. The said cash was also found robbed by the unidentified assailant.

Since the incident happened on an isolated road, there was no clue on the spot. The police team started checking the CCTV cameras installed at all the outside routes from the spot.

During the investigation, the number plate of the accused's vehicle was captured in a CCTV camera installed at Budhpur Alipur Delhi.

As per the police, the number was found registered in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. But, after the owner of the number plate was examined, it was found that the assailant had used a fake number plate to misguide the police.

The police started to track the route taken by the assailant and checked more than 500 CCTV Cameras installed on the way from Narela to Mustafabad.

The police said that it took 14 days to identify the suspects. One of the suspects was identified as Arish. A raid was conducted at his residence, but he was found absconding from his house. But, his mobile number was collected.

Based on the inputs and using expert technical surveillance methods, the police worked on hundreds of Call Detail Records (CDR) and using that the number of the second suspects was also obtained.

The second accused was identified as Akil, who is 29 years old and a resident of Delhi. He was arrested from his residence on August 30 under section 41.1 (A) of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On sustained interrogation, the accused Akil disclosed that he worked at the same company as the deceased Gurmeet Singh. He knew that Gurmeet brought cash from Tilak Nagar to distribute amongst the employees of the company on a daily basis.

He along with Arish did the recce of Gurmeet's route. He reached the spot along with Arish on September 17. Arish was the one who fired upon the deceased Gurmeet Singh after which they robbed his bag.

On sustained interrogation, the accused Arish disclosed that he worked at a bakery. He met Akil who allured him to rob a person carrying lakhs of money. He along with Akil reached the spot on September 17.

Rs 2.56 Lakh was recovered from the possession of accused Arish and Rs. 4 Lakh was recovered from the possession of accused Akil. The weapon used in the crime was also seized by the police. (ANI)

