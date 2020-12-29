New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two persons in the Moti Nagar area for possession of illegal weapons.

An FIR has been registered against both at Moti Nagar Police Station under Arms Act.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav aka Rohit and Sachin Sangwan. Both of them are residents of Haryana.

According to Delhi Police, they got hold of the accused during regular checking at night. At first, the team recovered two revolvers. On further checking, they recovered 187 live cartridges, gold ornaments, and expensive watches.

The accused disclosed that they acquired the revolvers and live cartridges from a person residing in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement from the police, on the intervening night of December 26 and 27, ASI Anil Kumar along with Constables Virender and Khema Ram while on picket checking signaled a speeding Jeep to stop. On being stopped and on checking them two revolvers (one from each) were recovered from their possession. Later on, their identity was revealed.

On further checking of the jeep, 187 live cartridges of different bores, Rs 46,19,000 in cash, one gold chain and one gold bracelet both weighing about 420 grams and five expensive watches were recovered, police said.

Accordingly, a case under sections 25/54/59 Arms Act was registered at police station Moti Nagar and both the above accused were arrested. The accused have disclosed that they have taken the revolvers and live cartridges from a person who is residing somewhere in Pilibhit (UP). Therefore, a PC remand of the above accused is being obtained to ascertain the source of supply of illegal weapon/ammunition, the police added. (ANI)

