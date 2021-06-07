Fatehpur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Two people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl, police said.

The minor had gone missing from home on June 2 and her body was found in a well two days later, Superintendent of Police Satpal said.

He said a post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling.

The SP said one of the accused confessed to the crime.

