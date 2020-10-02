Satna (MP), Oct 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Friday.

Lalla Kol (22) and Indrabhan Kol (25) were booked for gang-rape under section 376 of IPC and also under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said inspector K K Sharma.

The girl, who is 16 years old, had lodged the complaint on Wednesday.

The accused accosted her in her village on Monday night, and took her into a forested area at knife point and raped her, she told the police.

"We launched a manhunt and arrested the duo on Thursday from the wooded area," the police officer said. PTI

