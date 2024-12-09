Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested and hunt is on to nab at least seven others for the alleged gangrape of a college girl with mental disabilities in Chennai, police said.

The case was registered at the Chennai All-Women Police Station and the accused were held on Saturday.

The victim, studying at a private college in Chennai, had mental disabilities, a Chennai Police official said, adding that she opened up to her father about the incident naming two individuals - Naresh and Suresh - who belong to Tiruvallur district.

According to the police, after the assault the girl was facing physical issues including stomach pain and other severe health problems. The two individuals took her to a lodge on Wall Tax Road in Chennai and raped her repeatedly, police said.

After learning about the crime, the victim's father filed a complaint at the Ayanavaram Police Station. The initial investigation stated that the victim was introduced to the accused last year by a mutual friend who studied at her college. The preliminary investigation also revealed that she was raped by a few others who befriended her on social media platforms.

The police have identified people involved in the rape and the investigation is ongoing to nab the remaining accused. The victim's father lodged a complaint after the victim received messages on her phone from unknown people, police said.

The police have filed a case under eight sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and one section in the Information Technology Act. Four special teams have been formed to nab the accused involved in the crime.(ANI)

