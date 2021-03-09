Kota, Mar 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.

Ram Singh Hada (36) of Gaita village in the Itawa police station limits was arrested after he accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 on behalf of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranveer Singh, who had demanded the money for granting 15 days' bail to an accused, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Kota, Chandrasheel Thakur said.

The accused ASI, however, succeeded to flee, and attempts are underway to nab him, he added.

Within an hour, the sarpanch of Gaita, Bhawanishankar Nagar (55), was arrested from the same spot for accepting Rs 1,000 as token money and two cheques amounting to Rs 2.50 lakhs, the ASP said.

The accused sarpanch had demanded the bribe to issue a death certificate and open mutation of land, he added.

