New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly taking loan on a DDA flat in northwest Delhi's Rohini area by procuring fake documents, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Satish Kumar Lochab alias Anil Jain (54), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana and Mukesh Juneja (40), from Rohini Sector-16, they said.

A case was registered on the complaint of one Rajesh Kumar alleging that a man, who introduced himself as Anil Jain, rented his DDA flat at Sector-11, Rohini in 2015 and vacated it within six months, a senior police officer said.

Later, officials of a private bank approached Kumar for the recovery of Rs 66 lakh loan taken over the said flat.

On scrutiny of documents applied for taking the loan, it was found that Jain, who made forged documents of ownership of the flat, had applied for the loan of Rs 66 lakh which was disbursed to him, following which he vacated the flat, the officer said.

"During investigation, police apprehended Jain from Sonipat on Saturday. He confessed his involvement in the case along with his associate Mukesh Juneja," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

On Jain's instance, his associate Juneja was also arrested, the DCP said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused persons first rented the DDA flats from its registered owner after producing fake IDs, Bhardwaj said.

Thereafter, they prepared the fake documents of the property and applied for loan from different banks, she said.

Through their sources, they also got verified the property from a bank and after disbursing the loan amount, they vacated the flat, the DCP said.

The accused have cheated several flat owners and banks with the same modus operandi, police added.

