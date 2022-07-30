New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested and four women were apprehended for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them job as male escort, police said on Saturday.

Nine mobile phones and SIM cards were also recovered from the accused, they said.

Also Read | SSC Scam: 'Everybody in Party Including Top Leadership, Knew About Money Collected From Ineligible Candidates for School Teacher Jobs’, Says Partha Chatterjee.

The accused have been identified as Amit Gandhi (34), Jai Kochar (32), Mahi Gandhi (34), Lisha (25) and Ranjana (21), all residents of Uttam Nagar and 23-year-old Harman Kaur, native of Patiala, Punjab.

According to the police, a complainant alleged that he searched a number on internet and called for a job. The person asked him to deposit Rs 2,500 for registration. He was again asked to pay Rs 58,158 on the pretext of various charges, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao's Missing Brother Tahang Gao Rescued From Guwahati Hotel.

During investigation, police found that the accused persons were operating from various locations in west Delhi and Patiala in Punjab. Later, raids were conducted and Amit Gandhi and Kochar were arrested on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

On their instance, Mahi, Harman, Ranjana and Lisha, who were calling from Patiala and Uttam Nagar here and asking money from victims on the pretext of job, were apprehended, police said.

Disclosing their modus operandi, the accused told police that they had created two websites and they mentioned fake mobile numbers on them. When any person would call on the mobile numbers for job, the accused women would ask him initially to pay Rs 2,500 for registration and thereafter, would ask to pay various charges, police said.

After taking money, the accused persons would block the mobile number of the victim, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)