Patna, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a couple of judicial officers in Rohtas district of Bihar in a case of road rage, police said.

According to Mofussil police station SHO Rizwan, a case was registered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramchandra Prasad who is posted at the Civil court in Sasaram, the district headquarters.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on Tuesday night when was travelling in his private vehicle with Devesh Kumar, who is also an ACJM at the same court.

A motorcycle hit the car while it was stationary and when the judicial officers rebuked the two riders, they picked up bamboo sticks from the roadside and pounced on the former.

According to Rizwan, the attackers fled when police reached the spot and the complainant alleged that they had also stolen his wallet containing Rs 7,000 in cash.

Subsequently, Prasad gave a written complaint based on which the police nabbed Rajaram Singh and Shantanu, the two alleged assailants.

Further investigations were on.

