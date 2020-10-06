Balasore (Odisha), Oct 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly impersonating as police officers and a pistol was seized from them in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The two were taken into custody after their jeep hit a toll plaza gate at Sergarh in Khantapada police station area on National Highway 6, they said.

When a police constable deployed at the site approached them along with the toll gate staff the two threatened them. The accused identified themselves as officers of the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police's crime branch, they said.

On getting information from the constable, a police team rushed to the site and arrested the two as they were found to have made false claims about being STF officers, police said.

On search of their vehicle a pistol was recovered, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo hailed from the Ganjam district and further investigation is underway, they said.

