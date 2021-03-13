New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly killing a woman following an argument between them over money in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, police said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old deceased was a resident of Jharkhand and had come to Delhi just a few days ago for work and had contacted Mukesh who used to supply maids in households here, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the police were informed that a woman had “fallen” from the fourth floor of a house in Shakurpur.

Upon reaching the spot, the police took the injured woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

After the incident, Mukesh, along with his family and accomplice Jiten (20), left his house in Shakurpur in his car. The duo, however, was arrested by the police from Lucknow-Agra Highway, they said.

On analysing CCTV footage and further examination of the residents of the locality, it was revealed that after the women had “fallen” from the fourth floor, prime suspect Mukesh lifted her on his shoulders and abandoned her at a nearby place.

Thereafter, he, his family and accomplice fled away from the spot in the white car, after covering the blood stains with sand, said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A murder case was registered and on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, it was found that Mukesh and Jiten were going to the former's native Mirjapur village in Bihar's Darbhanga district, she said.

A team was deployed to nab the accused persons from the Lucknow-Agra Highway and in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, they succeeded in intercepting the suspects and arrested Mukesh and Jiten from near a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Highway, she added.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that Mukesh works as an agent who supplies maids and house helps. The victim came to his residence a few days back for placement purpose and apparently some arguments took place between them over payment and that triggered the incident," the DCP said, adding further investigation of the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)