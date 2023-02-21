Bareilly (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested and 17 tractors stolen from West Bengal recovered from this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anees Khan and his nephew Sikandar -- both residents of Shahjahanpur.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

The police received information about old tractors being sold without papers in Fatehganj (East). On the basis of the location provided by West Bengal Police, 17 tractors were recovered from Khan's godown, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

It later emerged that one of the stolen tractors had a GPRS system installed.

Also Read | Ireland: Elderly Man Loses Life in ‘Rooster’ Attack, Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Massive Blood loss.

During interrogation, Khan and his nephew revealed that they had brought the tractors from West Bengal, Agarwal said.

Arvind Kumar, the inspector who recovered the tractors, said the papers of three vehicles were found to be fake. The papers of the remaining tractors are being verified.

A case has been registered against Khan, Sikandar, and another Shahjahanpur native Chaand Khan, and Fatehganj residents Mohammad Shakir and Mukesh alias Irshad under sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) and 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, Agarwal said.

Efforts are being made to nab the three other accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)