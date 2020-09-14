Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Monday arrested two people and seized 50 kg of marijuana from their possession.

"Bengaluru West division police today arrested 2 people and seized 50 kgs Marijuana from them at Konana Kunte police station area," Karnataka Police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

