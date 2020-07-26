Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Normally only apes and other primates use tools, but two Asian elephants were seen using a twig to scratch their body parts at Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru in Karnataka, an official said on Saturday.

Education officer, Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka said this level of complexity has only been seen in apes and primates.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: 10 Facts to Know About The 1999 India-Pakistan War in Kargil.

"This elephant (one of the two elephants seen using a twig in a video) uses tools in a more complex way. He's specific about what he wants. His level of thinking is different. That level of complexity that we know has only been in apes and primates," Education Officer, Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)