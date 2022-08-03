Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Two Assam government employees were arrested for allegedly taking bribes in Cachar and Kamrup district on Wednesday, police said.

In Cachar's Lakhipur area, forest range officer Debabrata Gogoi was caught red-handed while taking a bribe but on seeing the personnel of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, he ran away from his chamber along with the bribe money.

The police team gave a ''hot chase for one kilometre from the range office that ended in the arrest of Forest ranger Debabrata Gogoi. The corrupt cannot run away and our fight against corruption continues'', Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

In another incident, another team of the Directorate ''trapped and arrested red handed Madan Nath, Lat Mondal of Nagarbera Revenue circle in Kamrup district while accepting bribe money'', Singh tweeted.

''Our relentless campaign against corruption amongst government officers, second action today'', he added.

