New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Two brothers died due to electric shock in Rohini's Jain Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, a call regarding the incident was received at Begumpur police station around 3 pm. The investigating inspector along with his team and crime team rushed to the spot.

The victims were taken to BSA Hospital where they were declared brought dead. The power was cut with the help of NDPL and crowd was dispersed, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Govind (25) and his brother Devind (22), they said.

Police said the two were electrocuted at the terrace of the building in Jain Nagar area. Initially, one brother was electrocuted. When the other one tried to save him, he too got electrocuted.

Their brother-in-law was also at their home. When he rushed to save them, he also got minor shock but saved himself, police said.

The investigation is underway. Till now, no suspicious angle has been found, they added.

