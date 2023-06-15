New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Two brother were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour over the issue of parking a scooter in northwest Delhi's Kirari area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, they received information on Thursday at 12.03 am about an incident of stabbing.

A police team reached the spot at Inder Enclave Kirari where they met victim Pardeep Chaudhary. He said his neighbour Rahul stabbed him and his brother Manish Kumar with a sharp-edged object on the issue of parking of a scooter on the street, police said.

Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment, police said.

Based on the statement of the complainant and medico legal cases of the victims, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar police station. During investigation, Rahul (24), a resident of Inder Enclave-I, Kirari, was apprehended. Further investigation is in progress, they added.

