Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) With the arrest of eight people, police on Monday foiled two cattle smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, officials said.

A total of 109 animals were rescued, they said.

A police party intercepted six trucks in the Chenani area and rescued 89 animals, the officials said.

Six people -- Shakeel Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed, Mohd Sabar, Mohd Shabir, Rehmatullah and Abdul Sitar -- were arrested.

In another case, a truck carrying 20 animals was intercepted at Tikri.

Javed Ahmed and Usmaan, both from Kashmir, were arrested, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)