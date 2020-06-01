India News | Two CBI Officials Posted at Delhi HQ Detect COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have detected positive for COVID-19.

They are currently posted at the CBI's headquarters in the national capital.The duo is under quarantine as per the protocol and the probe agency is following strict procedures to contain COVID-19 spread.

Also Read | Indian Railways Receives Request for 321 Shramik Special Trains; Decision Likely on Discontinuation Soon: Sources.

"Two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19. They are in quarantine as per the protocol. CBI is following strict procedures including sanitisation, social distancing and wearing of masks," the CBI said on Monday.

India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 corona cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 1,90,535, as per the details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

Also Read | Moody's Downgrades India's Rating to Baa3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Keeps Outlook 'Negative'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)